Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Eloy Jimenez -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on June 18 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Mariners.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is batting .258 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 12 walks.
- Jimenez will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .261 with two homers in his last outings.
- Jimenez has had a hit in 30 of 39 games this year (76.9%), including multiple hits seven times (17.9%).
- Looking at the 39 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (20.5%), and in 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 51.3% of his games this year, Jimenez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (51.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|19
|.321
|AVG
|.195
|.357
|OBP
|.262
|.462
|SLG
|.455
|5
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|5
|14
|RBI
|13
|17/5
|K/BB
|27/7
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow 66 home runs (one per game), the least in the league.
- Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his ninth of the season. He is 4-3 with a 4.06 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.06 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .202 to his opponents.
