Dansby Swanson -- with an on-base percentage of .302 in his past 10 games, 51 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, on June 18 at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Orioles.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson has 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .264.

He ranks 66th in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 105th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in baseball.

Swanson is batting .381 with one homer during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

In 42 of 69 games this year (60.9%) Swanson has picked up a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (27.5%).

He has gone deep in seven games this year (10.1%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

Swanson has had at least one RBI in 30.4% of his games this year (21 of 69), with two or more RBI eight times (11.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 36.2% of his games this season (25 of 69), with two or more runs seven times (10.1%).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 34 .302 AVG .223 .370 OBP .336 .453 SLG .354 12 XBH 10 4 HR 3 21 RBI 9 33/15 K/BB 38/21 1 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings