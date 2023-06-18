The Baltimore Orioles visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday at 1:05 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Adley Rutschman, Nico Hoerner and others in this game.

Cubs vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Peacock

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 75 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .288/.340/.385 so far this season.

Hoerner hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .293 with two doubles, two walks and seven RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 17 2-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 15 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 13 1-for-4 3 0 0 1 1

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 71 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 36 walks and 30 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.353/.405 on the year.

Swanson has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .231 with a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 17 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jun. 16 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 15 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 14 3-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 13 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Dean Kremer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Kremer Stats

Dean Kremer (7-3) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 15th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start six times in 14 starts this season.

Kremer will look to finish five or more innings for the 12th start in a row.

He has made 14 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 4.74 ERA ranks 60th, 1.434 WHIP ranks 59th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 47th.

Kremer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Jun. 13 6.0 8 2 2 6 0 at Brewers Jun. 7 5.0 9 6 6 5 0 at Giants Jun. 2 6.0 5 2 2 6 2 vs. Rangers May. 27 6.1 5 3 3 5 2 at Blue Jays May. 21 5.1 9 1 1 7 2

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 10 doubles, 10 home runs, 47 walks and 31 RBI (72 total hits).

He's slashed .281/.390/.438 so far this year.

Rutschman hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and three RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs Jun. 17 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Cubs Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 15 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 13 2-for-5 0 0 0 4

Adam Frazier Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Frazier Stats

Adam Frazier has 51 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 19 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashing .229/.291/.395 on the year.

Frazier Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Jun. 17 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 15 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 13 2-for-5 1 1 3 5 0

