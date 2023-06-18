Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Orioles - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Sunday, Cody Bellinger (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 85 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is batting .267 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- In 69.2% of his games this season (27 of 39), Bellinger has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in seven games this year (17.9%), leaving the park in 4.1% of his plate appearances.
- Bellinger has driven home a run in 17 games this year (43.6%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 61.5% of his games this year (24 of 39), with two or more runs six times (15.4%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|.234
|AVG
|.301
|.318
|OBP
|.354
|.442
|SLG
|.534
|10
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|11
|16/8
|K/BB
|17/7
|5
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.21 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (80 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Kremer (7-3) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 4.74 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.74 ERA ranks 60th, 1.434 WHIP ranks 59th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 47th.
