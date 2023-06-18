Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Orioles - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Sunday, Christopher Morel (.405 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: Peacock
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is hitting .292 with four doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and nine walks.
- Morel has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 30 games this season, with more than one hit in 26.7% of them.
- In 12 games this season, he has homered (40.0%, and 10.3% of his trips to the plate).
- In 14 games this year (46.7%), Morel has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (26.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 19 of 30 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|15
|.300
|AVG
|.286
|.321
|OBP
|.365
|.620
|SLG
|.750
|7
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|14
|16/2
|K/BB
|18/7
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks ninth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.21).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 80 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Kremer (7-3 with a 4.74 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 15th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.74 ERA ranks 60th, 1.434 WHIP ranks 59th, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 47th.
