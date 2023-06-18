On Sunday, Andy Ibanez (.414 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 158 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Louie Varland
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Andy Ibáñez At The Plate

  • Ibanez is batting .212 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.
  • Ibanez has had a hit in 17 of 39 games this season (43.6%), including multiple hits five times (12.8%).
  • Looking at the 39 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (10.3%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In nine games this year, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 12 games this year (30.8%), including three multi-run games (7.7%).

Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 18
.246 AVG .170
.269 OBP .241
.462 SLG .302
7 XBH 5
3 HR 1
7 RBI 3
16/2 K/BB 6/4
0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.56 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 70 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Varland gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
