Andy Ibáñez Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Andy Ibanez (.414 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 158 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Louie Varland. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Andy Ibáñez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Louie Varland
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Andy Ibáñez At The Plate
- Ibanez is batting .212 with seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and six walks.
- Ibanez has had a hit in 17 of 39 games this season (43.6%), including multiple hits five times (12.8%).
- Looking at the 39 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (10.3%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In nine games this year, Ibanez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 12 games this year (30.8%), including three multi-run games (7.7%).
Andy Ibáñez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.170
|.269
|OBP
|.241
|.462
|SLG
|.302
|7
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|3
|16/2
|K/BB
|6/4
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.56 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 70 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Varland gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.70, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .254 against him.
