The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Jose De Leon and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Twins.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

José De León TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short has three doubles, three home runs and seven walks while hitting .274.

Short has gotten at least one hit in 53.3% of his games this year (16 of 30), with multiple hits three times (10.0%).

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (10.0%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

Short has driven home a run in nine games this season (30.0%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In six of 30 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 11 .271 AVG .280 .308 OBP .379 .417 SLG .480 3 XBH 3 2 HR 1 10 RBI 5 10/3 K/BB 10/4 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings