The Seattle Mariners (34-34) and Chicago White Sox (30-41) square off on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

The probable pitchers are Logan Gilbert (4-4) for the Mariners and Lucas Giolito (5-4) for the White Sox.

White Sox vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (4-4, 4.38 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (5-4, 3.54 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

The White Sox are sending Giolito (5-4) to make his 15th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.54 ERA and 84 strikeouts over 81 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the righty went seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.

During 14 games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.54 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .231 to his opponents.

Giolito is trying to claim his third straight quality start in this game.

Giolito is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 innings per start.

In two of his 14 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

Gilbert (4-4) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed three innings while giving up six earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 4.38 ERA this season with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.6 walks per nine across 13 games.

In 13 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in seven of them.

Gilbert has made 10 starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 5.7 frames when he pitches.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

The 26-year-old's 4.38 ERA ranks 48th, 1.027 WHIP ranks sixth, and 9.9 K/9 ranks 16th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

