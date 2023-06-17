The Seattle Mariners (34-34) and the Chicago White Sox (30-41) will square off on Saturday, June 17 at T-Mobile Park, with Logan Gilbert pitching for the Mariners and Lucas Giolito taking the mound for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog White Sox have +125 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7 runs for the contest.

White Sox vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (4-4, 4.38 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (5-4, 3.54 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

White Sox vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the White Sox's matchup against the Mariners but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the White Sox (+125) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the White Sox to take down the Mariners with those odds, and the White Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.50.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Luis Robert hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

White Sox vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 45 games this season and won 25 (55.6%) of those contests.

The Mariners have gone 15-9 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter (62.5% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 60.8%.

The Mariners have a 2-2 record from the four games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The White Sox have come away with 12 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a mark of 3-10 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

White Sox vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+240) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+260) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Luis Robert 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

Think the White Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.