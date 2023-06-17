Ty France and the Seattle Mariners take the field on Saturday at T-Mobile Park against Lucas Giolito, who is starting for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

White Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 79 homers this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Chicago is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

The White Sox's .235 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

Chicago has scored 294 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .293.

The White Sox rank 18th with an average of 8.7 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.55 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.365 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Giolito (5-4) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in seven innings against the Miami Marlins.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Giolito has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 14 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers L 5-1 Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin 6/14/2023 Dodgers W 8-4 Away Mike Clevinger Clayton Kershaw 6/15/2023 Dodgers L 5-4 Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove 6/16/2023 Mariners L 3-2 Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo 6/17/2023 Mariners - Away Lucas Giolito Logan Gilbert 6/18/2023 Mariners - Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller 6/19/2023 Rangers - Home Mike Clevinger Andrew Heaney 6/20/2023 Rangers - Home Dylan Cease Nathan Eovaldi 6/21/2023 Rangers - Home Michael Kopech Martín Pérez 6/23/2023 Red Sox - Home Lucas Giolito James Paxton

