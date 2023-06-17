Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will look to beat Lucas Giolito, the Chicago White Sox's starter, on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

The Mariners have been listed as -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (+110). A 7-run over/under is listed for the game.

White Sox vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -135 +110 7 -120 +100 - - -

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to the total, the White Sox and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 games.

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won in 12, or 30%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has won eight of its 27 games, or 29.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +110 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago and its opponents have hit the over in 32 of its 71 games with a total this season.

The White Sox are 5-4-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 17-17 13-24 11-20 19-21 23-32 7-9

