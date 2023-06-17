White Sox vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 17
Saturday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (34-34) versus the Chicago White Sox (30-41) at T-Mobile Park should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on June 17.
The Mariners will call on Logan Gilbert (4-4) against the White Sox and Lucas Giolito (5-4).
White Sox vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have posted a mark of 3-4.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The previous 10 White Sox contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.
- The White Sox have won in 12, or 30%, of the 40 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Chicago has a mark of 3-10 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.1 runs per game (294 total), Chicago is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.
- The White Sox have pitched to a 4.55 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 11
|Marlins
|L 6-5
|Lucas Giolito vs Braxton Garrett
|June 13
|@ Dodgers
|L 5-1
|Lance Lynn vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 14
|@ Dodgers
|W 8-4
|Mike Clevinger vs Clayton Kershaw
|June 15
|@ Dodgers
|L 5-4
|Dylan Cease vs Michael Grove
|June 16
|@ Mariners
|L 3-2
|Michael Kopech vs Bryan Woo
|June 17
|@ Mariners
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Logan Gilbert
|June 18
|@ Mariners
|-
|Lance Lynn vs Bryce Miller
|June 19
|Rangers
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Andrew Heaney
|June 20
|Rangers
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Nathan Eovaldi
|June 21
|Rangers
|-
|Michael Kopech vs Martín Pérez
|June 23
|Red Sox
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs James Paxton
