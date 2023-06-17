Tucker Barnhart -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on June 17 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate

  • Barnhart is batting .173 with a double and nine walks.
  • Barnhart has picked up a hit in 33.3% of his 30 games this year, with at least two hits in 10.0% of those games.
  • In 30 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Barnhart has driven in a run in four games this season (13.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 12
.159 AVG .194
.213 OBP .333
.159 SLG .226
0 XBH 1
0 HR 0
1 RBI 3
19/3 K/BB 10/6
1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
  • The Orioles' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 80 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • The Orioles are sending Gibson (8-3) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.90), 43rd in WHIP (1.301), and 61st in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
