Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Orioles - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tucker Barnhart -- with an on-base percentage of .200 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on June 17 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate
- Barnhart is batting .173 with a double and nine walks.
- Barnhart has picked up a hit in 33.3% of his 30 games this year, with at least two hits in 10.0% of those games.
- In 30 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Barnhart has driven in a run in four games this season (13.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|12
|.159
|AVG
|.194
|.213
|OBP
|.333
|.159
|SLG
|.226
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|3
|19/3
|K/BB
|10/6
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the ninth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.22 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 80 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- The Orioles are sending Gibson (8-3) out for his 15th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.90 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.90), 43rd in WHIP (1.301), and 61st in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
