Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers will hit the field on Saturday at Target Field against Jose De Leon, who starts for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 63 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Detroit is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .363 this season.

The Tigers rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.

Detroit has scored the 29th-most runs in baseball this season with just 256 (3.8 per game).

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .303.

The Tigers rank 18th with an average of 9.1 strikeouts per game.

Detroit averages just 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.57 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Tigers have a combined 1.258 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Joey Wentz (1-6) will take to the mound for the Tigers and make his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, throwing 4 1/3 innings of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing one hit.

In 12 starts this season, Wentz has not yet earned a quality start.

Wentz has five starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 4.3 innings per outing.

He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/12/2023 Braves W 6-5 Home Mason Englert Charlie Morton 6/14/2023 Braves L 10-7 Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider 6/14/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Michael Lorenzen Dylan Dodd 6/15/2023 Twins W 8-4 Away Matthew Boyd Sonny Gray 6/16/2023 Twins W 7-1 Away Will Vest Joe Ryan 6/17/2023 Twins - Away Joey Wentz José De León 6/18/2023 Twins - Away Reese Olson Louie Varland 6/19/2023 Royals - Home Reese Olson Jordan Lyles 6/20/2023 Royals - Home Michael Lorenzen Daniel Lynch 6/21/2023 Royals - Home Matthew Boyd Brady Singer 6/23/2023 Twins - Home Joey Wentz Louie Varland

