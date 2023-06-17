Saturday's game features the Minnesota Twins (35-35) and the Detroit Tigers (29-39) squaring off at Target Field (on June 17) at 2:10 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Twins.

The Twins will give the nod to Jose De Leon (0-1, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Tigers will turn to Joey Wentz (1-6, 7.23 ERA).

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Tigers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Tigers Performance Insights

The Tigers have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Detroit and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Tigers have put together a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 contests (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Tigers have been victorious in 23, or 38.3%, of the 60 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a mark of 10-14 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.8 runs per game (256 total).

The Tigers have pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Tigers Schedule