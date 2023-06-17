On Saturday, Spencer Torkelson (.391 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points above season-long percentage) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Jose De Leon. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

José De León TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson leads Detroit in slugging percentage (.389) thanks to 24 extra-base hits.

Torkelson will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with two homers over the course of his last outings.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in 40 of 67 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

In 10.4% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has driven home a run in 24 games this season (35.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 38.8% of his games this year (26 of 67), he has scored, and in four of those games (6.0%) he has scored more than once.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 35 .248 AVG .230 .365 OBP .285 .398 SLG .381 11 XBH 13 3 HR 4 14 RBI 18 29/19 K/BB 36/11 1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings