Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Yankees on June 17, 2023
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres is among the players with prop bets available when the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees meet at Fenway Park on Saturday (at 7:15 PM ET).
Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Brayan Bello Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -149)
Bello Stats
- The Red Sox will hand the ball to Brayan Bello (3-4) for his 11th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Bello has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Bello Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Yankees
|Jun. 11
|7.0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|2
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 5
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|1
|vs. Reds
|May. 30
|4.0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
|at Angels
|May. 23
|7.0
|6
|2
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Mariners
|May. 17
|5.0
|3
|1
|1
|7
|5
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 63 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 19 walks and 56 RBI.
- He's slashed .243/.299/.502 so far this season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Torres Stats
- Torres has eight doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 28 RBI (64 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He's slashed .252/.330/.421 on the season.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 14
|0-for-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 13
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has recorded 65 hits with nine doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 35 runs.
- He has a slash line of .265/.342/.437 so far this year.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 16
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|at Mets
|Jun. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
