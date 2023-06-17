On Saturday, Nico Hoerner (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Orioles.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .375, fueled by 14 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is 132nd in the league in slugging.

Hoerner will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .348 during his last outings.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in 46 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has hit a home run in four games this year (6.6%), leaving the park in 1.4% of his chances at the plate.

In 18 games this season (29.5%), Hoerner has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 27 games this season (44.3%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 28 .298 AVG .270 .344 OBP .331 .418 SLG .322 8 XBH 6 4 HR 0 20 RBI 11 13/9 K/BB 17/10 10 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings