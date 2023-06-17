Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
After batting .100 with a double, four walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Nick Maton and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Jose De Leon) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: José De León
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton has six doubles, six home runs and 30 walks while hitting .150.
- In 34.4% of his 64 games this season, Maton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- In six games this year, he has homered (9.4%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Maton has picked up an RBI in 23.4% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 6.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (31.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.116
|AVG
|.181
|.267
|OBP
|.294
|.186
|SLG
|.372
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|14
|27/16
|K/BB
|28/14
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- De Leon gets the call to start for the Twins, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old righty came out of the bullpen in his most recent outing this season, one of 10 appearances so far.
- He has a 3.86 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .255 against him over his 10 appearances this season.
