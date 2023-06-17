The Detroit Tigers, including Miguel Cabrera and his .645 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starter Jose De Leon and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .227 with eight doubles, a home run and 13 walks.

In 55.6% of his 36 games this season, Cabrera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in just one game this year.

Cabrera has driven in a run in seven games this year (19.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this year (19.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .200 .338 OBP .262 .390 SLG .250 6 XBH 3 1 HR 0 7 RBI 2 16/8 K/BB 11/5 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings