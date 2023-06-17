Luis Robert Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track following a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Mariners.
Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Luis Robert At The Plate
- Robert leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.531) and total hits (67) this season.
- He ranks 75th in batting average, 112th in on base percentage, and 11th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Robert has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- He has homered in 23.5% of his games this season, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.8% of his games this year, Robert has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this season (45.6%), including 12 games with multiple runs (17.6%).
Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|34
|.254
|AVG
|.265
|.311
|OBP
|.320
|.541
|SLG
|.522
|19
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|9
|16
|RBI
|20
|38/8
|K/BB
|47/7
|1
|SB
|3
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- The Mariners surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- Gilbert (4-4) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 14th start of the season. He's put together a 4.38 ERA in 74 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw three innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.38), sixth in WHIP (1.027), and 16th in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
