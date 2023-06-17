The Detroit Tigers, including Kerry Carpenter (.371 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Jose De Leon and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Twins.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: José De León

José De León TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter has seven doubles, four home runs and six walks while hitting .268.

Carpenter has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 28), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.

Carpenter has had an RBI in five games this season (17.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .400 AVG .128 .423 OBP .208 .600 SLG .319 6 XBH 5 2 HR 2 3 RBI 6 11/2 K/BB 17/4 0 SB 0

