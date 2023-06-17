Jake Marisnick Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jake Marisnick (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Jose De Leon. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Twins.
Jake Marisnick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: José De León
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jake Marisnick? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Tigers Injury Report
|Tigers vs Twins Betting Trends & Stats
|Tigers vs Twins Player Props
|Tigers vs Twins Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Tigers vs Twins
|Tigers vs Twins Odds
|Tigers vs Twins Prediction
Jake Marisnick At The Plate
- Marisnick has two doubles and two walks while batting .194.
- This season, Marisnick has recorded at least one hit in five of 14 games (35.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 14 games this year.
- Marisnick has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jake Marisnick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|.000
|AVG
|.077
|.000
|OBP
|.200
|.000
|SLG
|.077
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|1/0
|K/BB
|6/2
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.61).
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (70 total, one per game).
- De Leon gets the call to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old righty has 10 appearances in relief this season.
- In 10 appearances this season, he has compiled a 3.86 ERA and averages 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .255 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.