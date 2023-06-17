The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.209 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .243 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and eight walks.

In 51.9% of his games this season (27 of 52), Burger has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in 28.8% of his games this season, and 8.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 19 games this year (36.5%), Burger has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (21.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 46.2% of his games this season (24 of 52), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 22 .311 AVG .165 .357 OBP .212 .756 SLG .405 17 XBH 9 11 HR 5 27 RBI 9 26/6 K/BB 36/2 0 SB 1

Mariners Pitching Rankings