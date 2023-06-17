Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gavin Sheets, with a slugging percentage of .280 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, June 17 at 4:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-3 in his last game against the Mariners.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is batting .229 with two doubles, eight home runs and 17 walks.
- In 51.9% of his 52 games this season, Sheets has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (eight of 52), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, Sheets has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (9.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 16 games this year (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|26
|.200
|AVG
|.257
|.275
|OBP
|.337
|.329
|SLG
|.486
|3
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|10
|16/8
|K/BB
|12/9
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (65 total, one per game).
- The Mariners are sending Gilbert (4-4) to the mound to make his 14th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 4.38 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw three innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.38), sixth in WHIP (1.027), and 16th in K/9 (9.9).
