Eric Haase Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Eric Haase -- with an on-base percentage of .212 in his past 10 games, 68 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Minnesota Twins, with Jose De Leon on the mound, on June 17 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: José De León
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Eric Haase At The Plate
- Haase is hitting .222 with six doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.
- In 51.9% of his 52 games this season, Haase has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- In three games this year, he has hit a home run (5.8%, and 1.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 19.2% of his games this season, Haase has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (7.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 12 of 52 games (23.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|.256
|AVG
|.191
|.303
|OBP
|.258
|.402
|SLG
|.225
|6
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|5
|24/6
|K/BB
|28/8
|1
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 70 home runs (one per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- De Leon will start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- The 30-year-old righty has appeared in relief 10 times this season.
- Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .255 against him this season. He has a 3.86 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings over his 10 games.
