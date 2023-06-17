On Saturday, Elvis Andrus (.212 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Gilbert. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert

Logan Gilbert TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has five doubles, a home run and 15 walks while hitting .193.

Andrus has gotten a hit in 24 of 48 games this year (50.0%), with multiple hits on six occasions (12.5%).

He has hit a home run in just one game this year.

Andrus has driven in a run in seven games this season (14.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (10.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 of 48 games (20.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 26 .250 AVG .146 .333 OBP .222 .306 SLG .191 4 XBH 2 0 HR 1 6 RBI 7 15/9 K/BB 18/6 4 SB 2

