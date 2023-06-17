Bookmakers have listed player props for Nico Hoerner, Adley Rutschman and others when the Chicago Cubs host the Baltimore Orioles at Wrigley Field on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has collected 73 hits with nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 31 runs with 15 stolen bases.

He's slashing .285/.338/.375 so far this year.

Hoerner will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with two walks and three RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 16 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 15 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Pirates Jun. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 13 1-for-4 3 0 0 1 1 at Giants Jun. 11 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 70 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 35 walks. He has driven in 30 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashed .262/.350/.404 on the season.

Swanson heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .348 with a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Jun. 16 1-for-5 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 15 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 14 3-for-4 1 0 2 3 0 vs. Pirates Jun. 13 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 at Giants Jun. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 71 hits with 10 doubles, nine home runs, 46 walks and 29 RBI.

He's slashed .282/.390/.429 on the year.

Rutschman will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cubs Jun. 16 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 15 3-for-5 1 1 1 6 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays Jun. 13 2-for-5 0 0 0 4 vs. Royals Jun. 10 0-for-4 1 0 0 0

