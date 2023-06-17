The Chicago Cubs (32-37) will lean on Nico Hoerner when they host Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (43-26) at Wrigley Field on Saturday, June 17. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -130 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Orioles +105 moneyline odds. An 8-run over/under is set in the contest.

Cubs vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Justin Steele - CHC (6-2, 2.65 ERA) vs Kyle Gibson - BAL (8-3, 3.90 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Cubs' game against the Orioles but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Cubs (-130) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cubs to beat the Orioles with those odds, and the Cubs emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.69.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Dansby Swanson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 17 (53.1%) of those contests.

The Cubs have a 10-8 record (winning 55.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs won all of the four games it played as a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Orioles have come away with 16 wins in the 31 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Orioles have a mark of 12-12 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +15000 22nd 3rd Win NL Central +350 - 2nd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.