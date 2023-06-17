Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles hit the field on Saturday at Wrigley Field against Justin Steele, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 2:20 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 18th in MLB play with 77 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Chicago's .399 slugging percentage ranks 16th in baseball.

The Cubs' .250 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.

Chicago has the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (312 total runs).

The Cubs are fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Cubs' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in MLB.

Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.65 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, May 31, the lefty threw three scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays without surrendering a hit.

Steele is trying to secure his ninth quality start of the year.

Steele will try to collect his 11th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Giants L 13-3 Away Hayden Wesneski John Brebbia 6/13/2023 Pirates W 11-3 Home Jameson Taillon Luis Ortiz 6/14/2023 Pirates W 10-6 Home Drew Smyly Osvaldo Bido 6/15/2023 Pirates W 7-2 Home Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/16/2023 Orioles W 10-3 Home Kyle Hendricks Cole Irvin 6/17/2023 Orioles - Home Justin Steele Kyle Gibson 6/18/2023 Orioles - Home Jameson Taillon Dean Kremer 6/19/2023 Pirates - Away Drew Smyly Rich Hill 6/20/2023 Pirates - Away Marcus Stroman Johan Oviedo 6/21/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Hendricks Rich Hill 6/24/2023 Cardinals - Away - Adam Wainwright

