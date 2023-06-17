How to Watch the Cubs vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 17
Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles hit the field on Saturday at Wrigley Field against Justin Steele, who is starting for the Chicago Cubs. First pitch will be at 2:20 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Cubs vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cubs rank 18th in MLB play with 77 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Chicago's .399 slugging percentage ranks 16th in baseball.
- The Cubs' .250 batting average ranks 15th in MLB.
- Chicago has the No. 16 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (312 total runs).
- The Cubs are fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.
- The Cubs' 9.2 strikeouts per game rank 23rd in MLB.
- Chicago's pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Chicago's 4.10 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).
Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher
- Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 13th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 2.65 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, May 31, the lefty threw three scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays without surrendering a hit.
- Steele is trying to secure his ninth quality start of the year.
- Steele will try to collect his 11th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance.
- In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cubs Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/11/2023
|Giants
|L 13-3
|Away
|Hayden Wesneski
|John Brebbia
|6/13/2023
|Pirates
|W 11-3
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Luis Ortiz
|6/14/2023
|Pirates
|W 10-6
|Home
|Drew Smyly
|Osvaldo Bido
|6/15/2023
|Pirates
|W 7-2
|Home
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
|6/16/2023
|Orioles
|W 10-3
|Home
|Kyle Hendricks
|Cole Irvin
|6/17/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Justin Steele
|Kyle Gibson
|6/18/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Jameson Taillon
|Dean Kremer
|6/19/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Drew Smyly
|Rich Hill
|6/20/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Marcus Stroman
|Johan Oviedo
|6/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Kyle Hendricks
|Rich Hill
|6/24/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|-
|Adam Wainwright
