Justin Steele gets the start for the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field against Gunnar Henderson and the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

The Orioles are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Cubs (-125). The over/under is 8 runs for the contest (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Cubs vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -125 +105 8 +100 -120 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Cubs failed to cover. Chicago games have gone over the set total five times in a row, and the average total during this stretch was 8.4 runs.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 17 of the 32 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (53.1%).

Chicago has gone 12-8 (winning 60% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cubs' implied win probability is 55.6%.

In the 69 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Chicago, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 35 times (35-33-1).

The Cubs have covered 45.5% of their games this season, going 5-6-0 against the spread.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-16 13-21 13-18 19-19 20-28 12-9

