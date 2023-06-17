Saturday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (32-37) versus the Baltimore Orioles (43-26) at Wrigley Field is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on June 17.

The Cubs will give the nod to Justin Steele (6-2, 2.65 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Kyle Gibson (8-3, 3.90 ERA).

Cubs vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cubs vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cubs did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Cubs have been favorites in 32 games this season and won 17 (53.1%) of those contests.

This season Chicago has won 10 of its 18 games, or 55.6%, when favored by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cubs, based on the moneyline, is 56.5%.

Chicago has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 312 (4.5 per game).

The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.10).

Cubs Schedule