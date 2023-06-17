On Saturday, Christopher Morel (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Orioles.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .301 with four doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and nine walks.

Morel will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .500 with two homers in his last games.

Morel has had a hit in 20 of 29 games this year (69.0%), including multiple hits eight times (27.6%).

In 41.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 10.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 48.3% of his games this season, Morel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 27.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 65.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (17.2%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 .319 AVG .286 .340 OBP .365 .660 SLG .750 7 XBH 10 4 HR 8 12 RBI 14 15/2 K/BB 18/7 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings