The Detroit Tigers, including Zack Short (.258 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Twins.

Zack Short Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Zack Short At The Plate

Short is batting .274 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

In 53.3% of his 30 games this season, Short has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

Looking at the 30 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in three of them (10.0%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this year (30.0%), Short has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Zack Short Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 11 .271 AVG .280 .308 OBP .379 .417 SLG .480 3 XBH 3 2 HR 1 10 RBI 5 10/3 K/BB 10/4 1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings