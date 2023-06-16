The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.108 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Twins.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

McKinstry is hitting .243 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks.

McKinstry has picked up a hit in 35 of 60 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

In 8.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

McKinstry has driven in a run in 11 games this year (18.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 25 games this year (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 30 .273 AVG .215 .375 OBP .302 .432 SLG .323 8 XBH 5 3 HR 2 7 RBI 6 17/14 K/BB 24/11 6 SB 4

Twins Pitching Rankings