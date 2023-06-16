Zach McKinstry Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Tigers, including Zach McKinstry (.108 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Twins.
Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Zach McKinstry? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Zach McKinstry At The Plate
- McKinstry is hitting .243 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 25 walks.
- McKinstry has picked up a hit in 35 of 60 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- In 8.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
- McKinstry has driven in a run in 11 games this year (18.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 25 games this year (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|30
|.273
|AVG
|.215
|.375
|OBP
|.302
|.432
|SLG
|.323
|8
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|17/14
|K/BB
|24/11
|6
|SB
|4
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- The Twins will send Ryan (7-3) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.90 ERA ranks 13th, .966 WHIP ranks third, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 20th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.