Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 in his last game, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Bryan Woo) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .271 with 11 doubles, five home runs and 15 walks.
- Grandal has picked up a hit in 53.6% of his 56 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.8% of them.
- Looking at the 56 games he has played this season, he's went deep in five of them (8.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Grandal has picked up an RBI in 23.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.9% of his games.
- He has scored in 21.4% of his games this season (12 of 56), with two or more runs three times (5.4%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|29
|.274
|AVG
|.269
|.330
|OBP
|.330
|.405
|SLG
|.413
|7
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|3
|6
|RBI
|12
|17/6
|K/BB
|25/9
|0
|SB
|0
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners' 3.99 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Mariners will look to Woo (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.