Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Orioles - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Yan Gomes (.393 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is batting .274 with two doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
- Gomes has picked up a hit in 25 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (15.0%), homering in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Gomes has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (45.0%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (10.0%).
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (16 of 40), with two or more runs three times (7.5%).
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|22
|.317
|AVG
|.236
|.353
|OBP
|.260
|.524
|SLG
|.375
|5
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|3
|13
|RBI
|10
|11/4
|K/BB
|16/2
|0
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (77 total, 1.1 per game).
- Irvin makes the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.85 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 18 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In five games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.85, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .316 against him.
