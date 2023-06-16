The Chicago Cubs and Yan Gomes (.393 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is batting .274 with two doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

Gomes has picked up a hit in 25 of 40 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.

He has hit a home run in six games this year (15.0%), homering in 4.8% of his chances at the plate.

Gomes has picked up an RBI in 18 games this year (45.0%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (10.0%).

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season (16 of 40), with two or more runs three times (7.5%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 22 .317 AVG .236 .353 OBP .260 .524 SLG .375 5 XBH 4 4 HR 3 13 RBI 10 11/4 K/BB 16/2 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings