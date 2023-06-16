When the Seattle Mariners (33-34) and Chicago White Sox (30-40) match up at T-Mobile Park on Friday, June 16, Bryan Woo will get the call for the Mariners, while the White Sox will send Michael Kopech to the hill. The game will begin at 10:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with -120 odds to go over and +100 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (0-1, 10.80 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (3-5, 4.03 ERA)

White Sox vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 24, or 54.5%, of the 44 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 20-16 (55.6%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 12, or 30.8%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the White Sox have won eight of 27 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-3.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+240) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Luis Robert 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+150) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+140)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.