How to Watch the White Sox vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 16
Luis Robert will lead the Chicago White Sox into a matchup with Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.
White Sox vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox have hit 77 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.
- The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.
- Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 292 total runs scored this season.
- The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 16th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Chicago strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.
- Chicago has pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.
- The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.358 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Michael Kopech (3-5) for his 14th start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 13 starts this season.
- Kopech will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Marlins
|L 5-1
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Sandy Alcantara
|6/11/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-5
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Braxton Garrett
|6/13/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-1
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/14/2023
|Dodgers
|W 8-4
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Clayton Kershaw
|6/15/2023
|Dodgers
|L 5-4
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Michael Grove
|6/16/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Bryan Woo
|6/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Logan Gilbert
|6/18/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Bryce Miller
|6/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Mike Clevinger
|Andrew Heaney
|6/20/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Nathan Eovaldi
|6/21/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Martín Pérez
