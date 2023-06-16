Luis Robert will lead the Chicago White Sox into a matchup with Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox have hit 77 homers this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Chicago ranks 23rd in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 22nd in the majors with 292 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .294 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The White Sox rank 16th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Chicago strikes out 9.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-best in MLB.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.57 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.358 as a pitching staff, which ranks 21st in MLB.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Michael Kopech (3-5) for his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

He has earned a quality start five times in 13 starts this season.

Kopech will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 6/10/2023 Marlins L 5-1 Home Michael Kopech Sandy Alcantara 6/11/2023 Marlins L 6-5 Home Lucas Giolito Braxton Garrett 6/13/2023 Dodgers L 5-1 Away Lance Lynn Tony Gonsolin 6/14/2023 Dodgers W 8-4 Away Mike Clevinger Clayton Kershaw 6/15/2023 Dodgers L 5-4 Away Dylan Cease Michael Grove 6/16/2023 Mariners - Away Michael Kopech Bryan Woo 6/17/2023 Mariners - Away Lucas Giolito Logan Gilbert 6/18/2023 Mariners - Away Lance Lynn Bryce Miller 6/19/2023 Rangers - Home Mike Clevinger Andrew Heaney 6/20/2023 Rangers - Home Dylan Cease Nathan Eovaldi 6/21/2023 Rangers - Home Michael Kopech Martín Pérez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.