On Friday, Trey Mancini (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Pirates.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Trey Mancini At The Plate

Mancini is batting .237 with seven doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Mancini has reached base via a hit in 31 games this year (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a home run in 7.3% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Mancini has picked up an RBI in 14 games this year (25.5%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (7.3%).

In 27.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .270 AVG .205 .343 OBP .260 .404 SLG .284 6 XBH 5 3 HR 1 12 RBI 9 28/9 K/BB 29/7 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings