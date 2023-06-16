Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Mariners - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Tim Anderson -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryan Woo on the hill, on June 16 at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson has nine doubles and 11 walks while batting .251.
- In 63.3% of his 49 games this season, Anderson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- In 49 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Anderson has driven in a run in nine games this year (18.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 14 games this season (28.6%), including multiple runs in four games.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|.244
|AVG
|.257
|.277
|OBP
|.300
|.278
|SLG
|.310
|3
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|5
|19/4
|K/BB
|21/7
|2
|SB
|5
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Mariners have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.99).
- The Mariners allow the fewest home runs in baseball (63 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Mariners will look to Woo (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
