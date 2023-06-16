Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (35-34) will host Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (28-39) at Target Field on Friday, June 16, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Tigers +200 moneyline odds to win. An 8-run over/under has been listed in the game.

Tigers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan - MIN (7-3, 2.90 ERA) vs Joey Wentz - DET (1-6, 7.23 ERA)

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 40 games this season and won 26 (65%) of those contests.

The Twins have a record of 2-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Twins went 2-2 across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (37.3%) in those games.

This year, the Tigers have won two of seven games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Tigers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+250) Matt Vierling 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Kerry Carpenter 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Torkelson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200) Zack Short 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+275)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 26th 4th

