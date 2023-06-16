Zach McKinstry and the Detroit Tigers will take the field on Friday at Target Field against Joe Ryan, who is projected to start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch will be at 8:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

Tigers vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers have hit just 60 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Detroit ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .359 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .229 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 249 total runs (3.7 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .303 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out just 8.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Detroit pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.62 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 11th in MLB with a combined 1.264 WHIP this season.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Joey Wentz (1-6) will take the mound for the Tigers, his 13th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, throwing 4 1/3 innings of relief while giving up two earned runs and allowing one hit.

None of Wentz's 12 starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In 12 starts this season, Wentz has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 4.3 innings per appearance.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-5 Home Will Vest Zac Gallen 6/12/2023 Braves W 6-5 Home Mason Englert Charlie Morton 6/14/2023 Braves L 10-7 Home Reese Olson Spencer Strider 6/14/2023 Braves L 6-5 Home Michael Lorenzen Dylan Dodd 6/15/2023 Twins W 8-4 Away Matthew Boyd Sonny Gray 6/16/2023 Twins - Away Joey Wentz Joe Ryan 6/17/2023 Twins - Away Joey Wentz Louie Varland 6/18/2023 Twins - Away Reese Olson Louie Varland 6/19/2023 Royals - Home Reese Olson Jordan Lyles 6/20/2023 Royals - Home Michael Lorenzen Daniel Lynch 6/21/2023 Royals - Home Matthew Boyd Brady Singer

