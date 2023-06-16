Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins take on Andy Ibanez and the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins are listed as -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+180).

Tigers vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -225 +180 - - - - - -

Tigers Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have posted a mark of 2-8.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Tigers and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Tigers are 1-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 matchups (three of those contests had a runline set by bookmakers). The average over/under established by oddsmakers in Detroit's past five games has been 8.4, a streak during which the Tigers and their opponents have hit the over each time.

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers have been victorious in 22, or 37.3%, of the 59 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Detroit has a record of 4-8 in games where oddsmakers have it as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Tigers have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Detroit and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 36 of its 67 opportunities.

The Tigers are 4-7-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Tigers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-18 13-21 9-22 19-17 23-30 5-9

