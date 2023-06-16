Spencer Torkelson -- with a slugging percentage of .487 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on June 16 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Twins.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Torkelson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

Torkelson is hitting .238 with 16 doubles, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Torkelson enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .381 with two homers.

Torkelson has reached base via a hit in 39 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

In 10.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Torkelson has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (36.4%), with more than one RBI in six of them (9.1%).

He has scored at least once 26 times this season (39.4%), including four games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .248 AVG .230 .365 OBP .286 .398 SLG .378 11 XBH 12 3 HR 4 14 RBI 18 29/19 K/BB 34/11 1 SB 1

Twins Pitching Rankings