On Friday, Seiya Suzuki (.308 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago Cubs play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seiya Suzuki? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki has 53 hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .276 with 19 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 20th and he is 65th in slugging.

Suzuki has gotten a hit in 36 of 52 games this season (69.2%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (26.9%).

He has gone deep in 9.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 52), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Suzuki has driven home a run in 16 games this year (30.8%), including more than one RBI in 7.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 42.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 5.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 29 .265 AVG .284 .378 OBP .363 .373 SLG .495 7 XBH 12 1 HR 5 10 RBI 11 17/14 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings