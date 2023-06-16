Seby Zavala is available when the Chicago White Sox take on Bryan Woo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 11, when he went 0-for-2 against the Marlins.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryan Woo

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Seby Zavala At The Plate

Zavala is hitting .160 with a double, four home runs and five walks.

Zavala has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (9.4%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this year (21.9%), Zavala has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five of 32 games (15.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 .174 AVG .146 .224 OBP .176 .174 SLG .417 0 XBH 5 0 HR 4 2 RBI 8 20/3 K/BB 20/2 1 SB 0

