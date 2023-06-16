Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Orioles - June 16
Friday, Patrick Wisdom and the Chicago Cubs take on the Baltimore Orioles and Cole Irvin, with the first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last action (on June 11 against the Giants) he went 0-for-3.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom is hitting .198 with six doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 22 walks.
- In 25 of 55 games this season (45.5%) Wisdom has picked up a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (16.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11 games this season (20.0%), leaving the park in 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Wisdom has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (23.6%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (14.5%).
- He has scored in 24 games this season (43.6%), including multiple runs in six games.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|30
|.152
|AVG
|.233
|.264
|OBP
|.307
|.430
|SLG
|.505
|8
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|7
|13
|RBI
|15
|31/12
|K/BB
|48/10
|1
|SB
|1
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (77 total, 1.1 per game).
- Irvin (1-2) takes the mound for the Orioles in his fifth start of the season. He has a 7.85 ERA in 18 1/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.85, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .316 against him.
