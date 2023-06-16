Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .275 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on June 16 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023

Friday, June 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.375) thanks to 14 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is 132nd in slugging.

Hoerner will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 in his last outings.

In 75.0% of his 60 games this season, Hoerner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in four games this year (6.7%), homering in 1.5% of his chances at the plate.

Hoerner has had at least one RBI in 28.3% of his games this year (17 of 60), with two or more RBI seven times (11.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43.3% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.3%.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .294 AVG .270 .342 OBP .331 .419 SLG .322 8 XBH 6 4 HR 0 18 RBI 11 13/9 K/BB 17/10 10 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings