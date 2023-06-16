Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Twins - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Nick Maton (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Twins.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton has six doubles, six home runs and 30 walks while hitting .153.
- In 22 of 63 games this year (34.9%) Maton has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (7.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Maton has had at least one RBI in 23.8% of his games this season (15 of 63), with two or more RBI four times (6.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 20 games this season (31.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|32
|.116
|AVG
|.189
|.267
|OBP
|.305
|.186
|SLG
|.389
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|5
|9
|RBI
|14
|27/16
|K/BB
|28/14
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.56).
- The Twins give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (67 total, one per game).
- The Twins are sending Ryan (7-3) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 84 strikeouts through 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.90), third in WHIP (.966), and 20th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
